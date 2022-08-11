Raksha Bandhan: A bond like no other 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, we speak to celebrities who get candid about their relationship with their siblings, the rivalries, inside jokes and more.

Few bonds are unique and are the toughest to understand or even describe. This relationship falls right between family and friends and helps strike the right balance one needs in life. From memories to fights to rivalries and secrets, here’s how our favourite celebrities hold dear the relationship they share with their siblings. by SHREYA VERONICA

With Baba’s blessings

Lakshmi Manchu’s relationship with her doting brother Vishnu and Manoj is well-known. The actress-producer has everything well-planned this year. She says, “We are all are here at Tirupati this year as our family is building a Shiridi Sai Baba temple. I will be tying both my brother the rakhi at baba’s temple and I can’t wait to.”

Not restricted to family

Nikhil Siddhartha, the actor who is prepping up for his upcoming film Karthikeya 2, is all set to celebrate a special bond this festival. “Raksha Bandan is a guarantee of security which every brother gives to his sister and I do not think it should be limited to one person. Every man should be there for any woman in distress, this sense of brotherhood and Raksha Bandan should be there for people outside of our family as well.

It should be celebrated in the spirit of protecting not just your own sister but the ones outside too. I hope more and more people realise that. I tie the rakhi to as many women — because the idea behind it is that powerful. Every year, I get around 50 to 60 rakhis and this year I hope to get a housefull of them, not just the rakhis, but movie too,” he laughs.

A long-distance bond

Adivi Shesh, the actor who recently stole millions of hearts playing the character of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film Major talks about his bond with his sister who has settled abroad, saying, “There is this small bit of a tradition that my sister and I indulge in. Ever since she moved countries, we share our rakhis and gifts over courier. She really is my best friend in the whole wide world and I’m looking forward visiting her later this year.

For the longest time she always sent me rakhi kits complete with the rakhi, kumkum and sandalwood. This year I requested her to not do it so as to be more environmentally friendly. She was very particular about doing this for me but this year, Amma will tie me one in her name.”



