Home Cities Hyderabad

School students turn up in droves to watch Gandhi in Hyderabad theatres

It is indeed one of a kind initiative as a huge number of  students are watching the film and are getting inspired.

Published: 11th August 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students from various schools watch ‘Gandhi’ at a theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday | vinay Madapu

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to infuse a sense of patriotism in the young minds, the Telangana government has initiated free screenings of ‘Gandhi’ movie for school students.The film on the life of Mahatma Gandhi is being screened at several multiplexes like Inox, GVK, AMB and single screens in Attapur, Balanagar, Amberpet among others. Students from several private and government schools are turning up to watch the film.

On Wednesday, students of St. Andrews and IDPL school along with their teachers watched the film at Vimal theatre, Balanagar. Speaking about the film, the students opined that it’s both informative and interesting and gave them a better insight into the life journey and principles of Gandhi.

Nithya Mayur Sridhar, a class VII student said, “We got a better understanding of the freedom struggle, and how regardless of insults at the hands of the British rulers, Gandhi took the path of non-violence. I like the way he was steady fast in his non-violent struggle without ever giving up, till the country attained freedom. I would love to pick up that quality from him.”

“By watching the film, I have learnt that we should treat everybody equally and respect all religions. And also we need not use weapons to fight for a cause. Peaceful protests are the best methods. ‘Gandhi’ has also taught me how cooperation with each other helps in solving problems,” said J Shriram, a student of class VIII.

“I liked the scenes relating to the non-cooperation movement, led by Gandhiji. I also understood how people of any age, no matter how old or young they are, they can fight for their country,’’ said T. Gaurav, another student.

H Shanta, headmistress of Babbuguda ZPHS, said, “The film ‘Gandhi’ is being screened to create awareness among students about our freedom struggle. Today, around 860 students have watched the film. For every 15 - 20 students one teacher is assigned.We have a day-wise schedule till August 22. The police department is also helping in smooth transportation.”

It is indeed one of a kind initiative as a huge number of  students are watching the film and are getting inspired. As many as 552 theatres across the State are screening ‘Gandhi’ directed by Richard Attenborough. According to officials, about 22 lakh school children are likely to watch the movie in theatres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Patriotism
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp