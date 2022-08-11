Spellbinding visual narratives  

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Photography and the medium of photography have been ever evolving from the time it was invented. The world has seen film cameras evolve into digital cameras that transitioned into the age of DSLRs and so much more. But there has never been a greater debate than the impact of mobile phone photography on the industry itself.

Stalwarts have varied reactions and ideologies pertaining to the matter, however, the question is, if mobile phone photography is diluting the art/ industry. Aquin Mathews, an internationally renowned photographer and curator working out of India and Australia shares his view on the same. “It’s my passion for photography that led me to give up on a corporate job and devote time to promoting photography and creating a new set of storytellers through this medium. Taking this one step further, in 2015, I founded the Indian Photo Festival (IPF). IPF is India’s longest running international photography festival and is one of the leading exclusive platforms in India for photography,” he says.

It is for the first time that all the nominated photographs will be showcased at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur from 19th August 2022 till 19th September 2022. In its 1st edition of awards, IPF selected 5 nominations each, across 8 categories and of which they have included mobile photography too. The final winners will be announced in a gala event to be held in Hyderabad in September 2022. Talking about mobile photography, Aquin says, “Images have become a part of our lives now.

Anyone with a mobile phone can take a picture and the scope of photographing is not limited to professionals with a camera. In IPF too I wanted to include a wider participation, so introduced the category. In fact, I don’t use a DSLR unless I am on a professional shoot and on all other occasions, I use my mobile phone camera. Nowadays, they too have good resolutions. The process of taking a photo can be different depending on both the medium, but the end result is similar, where only the subject matter is of importance.”

Moreover, according to Aquin, the advent of mobile phone photography has democratised the concept of photography. At some tourist places, there is an entry fee for DSLR photographers, whereas it’s free with mobiles. “It is important that we embrace technological advancement and welcome a new set of storytellers and use photography to impact social causes,” he concludes.

