Cruise parties on Hussainsagar, Durgam Cheruvu catching on

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hussainsagar in the heart of the city has been the favourite destination for picnickers and tourists for a long time. Of late, Durgam Cheruvu, also known once as ‘Secret Lake’, for it’s hidden away between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur, has emerged as a rival to Hussainsagar, particularly after construction of the cable bridge. Cruise parties on these waterbodies are a new rage.

Two cruises launched by the Tourism Department are available at Hussainsagar for celebration of anniversaries or corporate parties. Khair-un-Nissa is one with a capacity to accommodate a hundred people. The Tourism Department also provides catering services on the cruise. They charge Rs 8,000 exclusive of these services, for two hours between 9 am to 4 pm and Rs 15,000 from 9 pm to 11 pm.

Arya Tara is another such cruise, suitable for relatively smaller crowds. Its capacity is sixty and the hire charges are Rs 4,000 for one hour. The service is available from 9 am to 11 pm.“After the lockdown, the number of people celebrating the parties on these cruises has increased. The cruises are popular for birthday parties. People mostly prefer to celebrate parties from 9 pm to 11 pm to enjoy the pleasant atmosphere on the water,” said Sampath Kumar M, Manager, Lumbini Park boating facility.

On the other hand, with the blazing lights and breathtaking view of the cable bridge and placid waters of Durgam Cheruvu, the cruises here are turning out to be a preferred choice to host evening parties. The proximity to corporate offices and IT companies is also a big draw for the cruises. There is a single-storeyed deluxe boat with a capacity to accommodate 30 people. They charge Rs 3,500 for one hour and another cruise boat which accommodates around 50 people, costs Rs 5,000.

