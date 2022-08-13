Delightful offerings

HYDERABAD: Nothing says celebration like food. with a slew of festivals coming up, top chefs in the city share some traditional (janmaashtami) recipes so you can wow guests at your next festive home party
Method:
- Wash the potatoes and boil until done.
- Mash the potatoes with a potato masher or fork, well. Allow the mashed potatoes to cool at room temperature.
- Now, add the arrowroot powder to the potato and lightly knead to form a smooth mixture, add salt as desired.
- Roast the walnut and cashew nuts in oven or in a pan on slow heat till golden brown.
- Let it cool, and crush both the nuts in a mixer grinder or mortar pestle.
- Take a bowl and add crushed nuts, raisin, khoya, freshly grated coconut, green chili, coriander leaves, cumin powder, salt and pepper. Add lemon juice to balance the taste.
- Portion the potato mixture in round shape balls. Place the stuffing in the potato balls and gently press with palms to make as patty. Dust with some arrowroot powder.
- In a heavy bottom pan, add some ghee and shallow fry the patties till golden brown.
- Serve with pudina chutney or saunth chutney.
— Akshay Kumar, executive chef, Vivanta, Begumpet
Mawa Akhrot Bhari Aloo Tikki
Ingredients:
300gm potato | 25gm arrowroot powder 50gm walnut | 25gm cashewnut | 20 gm raisins | 20gm freshly grated coconut | 10gm coriander leaves | 10gm green chili (finely chopped)| Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste | Crushed black pepper to taste | 5ml lemon juice | 15gm khoya | 5gm cumin powder | 20ml ghee
Mishri Makhan Malai Kulfi
Ingredients:
2 cups fresh homemade cream | 2 tbsp curd| 3 tbsp mishri 5 cups whipped cream| 2-3 tbsp cardamom
powder| 2 chopped cashewnuts| 2tsp chopped almonds| 1tsp dried rose petals| 100gm white chocolate|
10 gm cocoa butter
Method:
- Reserve the fat of full cream milk for 4-5 days and store it in the refrigerator in an airtight container.
- On the day of preparation, take the container out in ambient temperature for almost 6 hours.
- In a bowl add the homemade cream and few ice cubes and curd,using a hand blender, churn until the
- fat separates.
- Remove the butter and wash it in chilled water 2-3 times to remove the butter milk.
- Using a whisk, whip the cream until fluffy, in the same bowl add the freshly extracted butter, mishri, cardamom powder, cashews, almonds, rose petals and whisk until smooth.
- Freeze the mixture in a mould of your preference.
- Once frozen, dip it in a mixture of white chocolate and cocoa butter.
Gulab and Saunf ki Panjiri
Ingredients:
1 cup whole wheat flour | 1/2 tsp ghee | 1 tsp melon seeds| 1/2 tsp sugar 5 almonds| 5 cashewnuts| 1tsp edible gum crystals| 1tsp fennel seeds| 1/2 cup puffed lotus seeds| 1/2 tsp cumin seeds| 3 cardamom
seeds (powdered) | 1/2tsp powdered ginger powder | 1tbsp dried rose petals
Method:
- Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan and fry almonds, cashew nuts, dried gum crystals Lotus seeds and lastly melon seeds one by one. Keep them aside.
- Coarsley grind all the fried dried nuts with lotus seeds, melon seeds and dried gum crystals.
- In the same ghee, add whole wheat flour and slowly roast it until the flour changes its colour to golden brown and ghee starts to separate.
- Add cumin seeds, dried ginger powder into the roasted flour. Add powdered cardamom.
- Turn the flame off and add powdered sugar and the coarsley roasted nuts and allow it to cool.
— Saransh Bhardwaj, Jr. Sous Chef, ITC Kohenur