Delightful offerings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nothing says celebration like food. with a slew of festivals coming up, top chefs in the city share some traditional (janmaashtami) recipes so you can wow guests at your next festive home party

Method:

Wash the potatoes and boil until done.

Mash the potatoes with a potato masher or fork, well. Allow the mashed potatoes to cool at room temperature.

Now, add the arrowroot powder to the potato and lightly knead to form a smooth mixture, add salt as desired.

Roast the walnut and cashew nuts in oven or in a pan on slow heat till golden brown.

Let it cool, and crush both the nuts in a mixer grinder or mortar pestle.

Take a bowl and add crushed nuts, raisin, khoya, freshly grated coconut, green chili, coriander leaves, cumin powder, salt and pepper. Add lemon juice to balance the taste.

Portion the potato mixture in round shape balls. Place the stuffing in the potato balls and gently press with palms to make as patty. Dust with some arrowroot powder.

In a heavy bottom pan, add some ghee and shallow fry the patties till golden brown.

Serve with pudina chutney or saunth chutney.

— Akshay Kumar, executive chef, Vivanta, Begumpet

Mawa Akhrot Bhari Aloo Tikki

Ingredients:

300gm potato | 25gm arrowroot powder 50gm walnut | 25gm cashewnut | 20 gm raisins | 20gm freshly grated coconut | 10gm coriander leaves | 10gm green chili (finely chopped)| Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste | Crushed black pepper to taste | 5ml lemon juice | 15gm khoya | 5gm cumin powder | 20ml ghee

Mishri Makhan Malai Kulfi

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh homemade cream | 2 tbsp curd| 3 tbsp mishri 5 cups whipped cream| 2-3 tbsp cardamom

powder| 2 chopped cashewnuts| 2tsp chopped almonds| 1tsp dried rose petals| 100gm white chocolate|

10 gm cocoa butter

Method:

Reserve the fat of full cream milk for 4-5 days and store it in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

On the day of preparation, take the container out in ambient temperature for almost 6 hours.

In a bowl add the homemade cream and few ice cubes and curd,using a hand blender, churn until the

fat separates.

Remove the butter and wash it in chilled water 2-3 times to remove the butter milk.

Using a whisk, whip the cream until fluffy, in the same bowl add the freshly extracted butter, mishri, cardamom powder, cashews, almonds, rose petals and whisk until smooth.

Freeze the mixture in a mould of your preference.

Once frozen, dip it in a mixture of white chocolate and cocoa butter.

Gulab and Saunf ki Panjiri

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour | 1/2 tsp ghee | 1 tsp melon seeds| 1/2 tsp sugar 5 almonds| 5 cashewnuts| 1tsp edible gum crystals| 1tsp fennel seeds| 1/2 cup puffed lotus seeds| 1/2 tsp cumin seeds| 3 cardamom

seeds (powdered) | 1/2tsp powdered ginger powder | 1tbsp dried rose petals

Method:

Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan and fry almonds, cashew nuts, dried gum crystals Lotus seeds and lastly melon seeds one by one. Keep them aside.

Coarsley grind all the fried dried nuts with lotus seeds, melon seeds and dried gum crystals.

In the same ghee, add whole wheat flour and slowly roast it until the flour changes its colour to golden brown and ghee starts to separate.

Add cumin seeds, dried ginger powder into the roasted flour. Add powdered cardamom.

Turn the flame off and add powdered sugar and the coarsley roasted nuts and allow it to cool.

— Saransh Bhardwaj, Jr. Sous Chef, ITC Kohenur

