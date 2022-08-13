Home Cities Hyderabad

Drunk driver rams road divider, escapes unhurt

A drunken driver escaped unhurt by the skin of his teeth after the car he was driving crashed into a road divider near the Peddamma temple at Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Friday.

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunken driver escaped unhurt by the skin of his teeth after the car he was driving crashed into a road divider near the Peddamma temple at Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Friday. According to police, the driver, identified as Banoth Chandu, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control over his car and hit the road divider. The airbags opened in time, saving his life.  Passersby informed the police who rushed to the spot. A breathalyser reading showed 111 BAC, much above the permissible limit.  Chandu was charged with relevant Sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and detained on charges of drunk driving.

