Gold worth Rs 14.28 lakh seized at RGIA

HYDERABAD: Customs sleuths on Friday arrested a passenger who landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, from Bahrain for smuggling gold worth Rs 14.28 lakh concealed in the form of buttons and in his footwear.Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials and sleuths of the Air Intelligence Unit detained the passenger, a foreign national, for trying to bring in the gold without paying applicable charges. The male passenger landed at the RGIA through GF 274 flight that starts from Bahrain late on Thursday, carrying gold worth Rs 14.28 lakh weighing 274 grams concealed on his person.

