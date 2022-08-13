Home Cities Hyderabad

HOTA to host tennis tourney from August 13-16

Event organisers said that they received a good response as nearly 400 players from different States and age groups have enrolled for the participation.

Published: 13th August 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis balls, tennis generic

Tennis Balls(File image for representational purpose| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Open Tennis Association (HOTA), a non-profit organisation which was formed in 2018 by passionate tennis players with a mission to encourage and promote tennis, will be organising a national-level tennis tournament from August 13 to 16 at Lake View Tennis Academy in Moinabad.

Event organisers said that they received a good response as nearly 400 players from different States and age groups have enrolled for the participation. After successfully competing in nine tournaments, HOTA is hosting its 10th tournament. The organisers are providing cash rewards for the winners.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, HOTA president Nandhyala Narasimha Reddy said that they are introducing the category of above 30 years for the first time in addition to 40, 50, 60, and 70-year age groups.

“As people are getting busies and have work-related stress, we have decided to introduce the 30+ age category wherein the youngsters from the IT sector can play and get some relaxation. We have got players from across the country and the oldest player is 79-year-old Ranganadh from Mumbai,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp