HOTA to host tennis tourney from August 13-16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Open Tennis Association (HOTA), a non-profit organisation which was formed in 2018 by passionate tennis players with a mission to encourage and promote tennis, will be organising a national-level tennis tournament from August 13 to 16 at Lake View Tennis Academy in Moinabad.

Event organisers said that they received a good response as nearly 400 players from different States and age groups have enrolled for the participation. After successfully competing in nine tournaments, HOTA is hosting its 10th tournament. The organisers are providing cash rewards for the winners.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, HOTA president Nandhyala Narasimha Reddy said that they are introducing the category of above 30 years for the first time in addition to 40, 50, 60, and 70-year age groups.

“As people are getting busies and have work-related stress, we have decided to introduce the 30+ age category wherein the youngsters from the IT sector can play and get some relaxation. We have got players from across the country and the oldest player is 79-year-old Ranganadh from Mumbai,’’ he said.

