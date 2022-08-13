Hyderabad teacher in Rs 20 crore debt kills himself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A government schoolteacher who raised huge loans to fund his habit of place in online betting died by suicide in Munagala mandal of Suryapet. It is said he owed Rs 20 crore to different money lenders who all arrived at the cremation grounds on Friday demanding their money.

The deceased Godeshi Surendrababu hailed from Vijayaragapuram village of Munagala mandal died by suicide at his residence on Thursday. Relatives and family members were shocked when several money lenders descended on them at the funeral ground during the final rites, asking them to sort out Surendrababu’s loans. Finally, police had to intervene to sort out the matter and prevent any violence.

Surendrababu’s family had no clue that he had taken a whopping Rs 20 crore in loans and was neck-deep in debt. The teacher reportedly never told his family what he was investing in. They were aware that he taken some loans but believed that they were to fund some immediate expenses. The last rites were completed as the police stood watch and angry money-lenders threatened to take action against the teacher’s family.

HYDERABAD: A government schoolteacher who raised huge loans to fund his habit of place in online betting died by suicide in Munagala mandal of Suryapet. It is said he owed Rs 20 crore to different money lenders who all arrived at the cremation grounds on Friday demanding their money. The deceased Godeshi Surendrababu hailed from Vijayaragapuram village of Munagala mandal died by suicide at his residence on Thursday. Relatives and family members were shocked when several money lenders descended on them at the funeral ground during the final rites, asking them to sort out Surendrababu’s loans. Finally, police had to intervene to sort out the matter and prevent any violence. Surendrababu’s family had no clue that he had taken a whopping Rs 20 crore in loans and was neck-deep in debt. The teacher reportedly never told his family what he was investing in. They were aware that he taken some loans but believed that they were to fund some immediate expenses. The last rites were completed as the police stood watch and angry money-lenders threatened to take action against the teacher’s family.