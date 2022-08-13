Meat lovers’ paradise

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is known for its love for meat and the most varities of it cooked and sold here — thanks to the chefs too, who satiate all that we crave for. Popular chef Sanjay Thumma, better know as the Vah- Chef, is known to bring the toughest of meals home, with quick and easy versions of the otherwise elaborate methods. As the brand ambassador of Tender Cuts he is excited more than ever, to feed his fans, viewers and guests, the better meat. Talking about his association with the brand, Chef Sanjay says, “It’s a story that goes back to when I was started off as a chef.

Everyday, meat would be delivered to the hotel and we as chefs would have take care of the quality check and in the result, would have to discard what didn’t meet our standards. We often get asked how the right kind of meat is selected for our cooking and for a long time now, the answer was a very complicated one. I often wondered when India would get fresh meat delievered home and was elated when this became a reality, thanks to Tender Cuts.

I have been using this meat for sometime now and I know that even a lay person can take their meat without any apprehensions.” Sanjay says that this meat is different and trustworthy when compared to other brands in the markets and explains why, “It is cut as soon as the order is placed and you can track your order too. Even the price is similar to the ones in the market and everyone can afford the meat because it is rightly priced.

The quality too, is superior.” Justifying that this meat doesn’t have preservatives, the chef shares, “It is free of any kind of antibiotics. One doesn’t needs to fear any of this, because their standards of hygiene are top class.” Using meat the right size and quantity is important to get the dish right, he says, adding, “When a layman goes and buys meat for biryani, chicken 65 or curry, you will have the same kind but with such brands, you get to choose the pieces according to what you cook — different sizes and cuts for fries and curries.” To all the meat lovers, the chef says , “Don’ t stress yourself about preparing a dish from scratch, jus t place an order online and choose what you want, they have options of marinated meat as well. Make your life simple.”

