Telangana state irrigation department seeks data on Srisailam

Telangana Irrigation Department has sought data from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on the Srisailam project.

Published: 13th August 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Department has sought data from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on the Srisailam project. In a letter sent to the KRMB on Friday, Chief Engineer of Telangana Irrigation Department Muralidhar stated that the data/information on the functioning of the Srisailam project was essential to expose the unauthorised diversion of Krishna water outside the basin. “Pothireddypadu head regulator paved the way for an extraordinarily large infrastructure at Srisailam, enabling Andhra Pradesh to divert a huge quantity of Krishna waters outside the basin. It is high time that the unauthorised diversion is restricted,” Muralidhar said.

