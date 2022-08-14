Advocate imparts lesson in philanthropy in Hyderabad

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Well aware of the hardships schoolchildren from economically poor backgrounds face, S Babu, an advocate by profession, has been distributing study material for some time now.Babu can be seen distributing notebooks, bags, exam pads, pens and pencils to students of government schools in Adilabad and Asifabad districts, accompanied by Srikanth, the headmaster of Antargam Upper Primary School in Bheempur mandal.

“I was inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. I do not want the students to face the same hardships I faced during my student days,” the advocate told Express. He says that he realises government school students, especially Class X students, struggle to buy notebooks because of their poor financial background.

Government school students with the study

kits provided by Advocate S Babu

Babu reveals that his school life was difficult as he had to work while studying.Babu has been carrying out his philanthropic activity since 2016, after setting up the Yada Shankara and Yadamma Foundation, in memory of his parents Yadamma and Sangishetty Shankaraiah. The study kit consists of 15 quality notebooks, a geometry box, exam pad, a pen set, an English to English dictionary all packed in a school bag.

The advocate has been distributing the kits in Arli, Bheempur and Karanji in Bheempur mandal, Pipri, Dahegaon and Bhuttai in Bazarathnoor mandal and Bhimasar village in Adilabad rural mandal and this year, extended his activity to Lingapoor, Jainoor, Kerameri, Sirpur U model school. “Each year, I distribute study kits to 550 students of Class X and 240 students of other classes. Sometimes, I also give the kits to students from Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts. This gives me satisfaction,” he says.

