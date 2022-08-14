Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC holds colourful Freedom Rally

As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, a colourful Freedom Rally was taken out from the GHMC head office to Vivekananda Statue on Tank Bund Road.

GHMC officials and the public take out a Tiranga rally as part of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’on Tank bund

HYDERABAD: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, a colourful Freedom Rally was taken out from the GHMC head office to Vivekananda Statue on Tank Bund Road. Thousands of GHMC workers, employees, officials and elected representatives participated in the rally to instil patriotism among children and youth.

Speaking of the occasion, chairman of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam State Committee and MP, K Keshava Rao said that the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam has been drawing good response from people as innovative programmes are being carried out every day. He said that these programmes are being organised to inspire patriotism among all. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted the Vajrotsavalu to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters .

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said freedom rallies were being held on a large scale across the State and everyone was taking part to promote the spirit of freedom and the value of Independence.  Officials have asked people to stop wherever they are at 11.30 am on August 16 and sing the national anthem.

To promote the value of independence

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said freedom rallies were being held on a large scale across the State and everyone was taking part to promote the spirit of freedom and the value of Independence. Somesh Kumar said that 1.20 crore national flags have been distributed in the State.

