Gynaec robotics surgery safer for women: Association of Gynecologic Robotic Surgeons

HYDERABAD: Robotic gynaecology surgery can liberate women from conventional painful open surgeries, blood loss and post-surgery trauma, said members of the Association of Gynecologic Robotic Surgeons (AGRS). RoboGynIndia 2022, the first exclusive conference on gynaecological robotic surgeries organised by the AGRS concluded on Sunday.

Speaking at the conference here on Sunday, AGRS founder Dr Rooma Sinha, said, “The association will proactively train gynaecologists across India in robotic surgeries to facilitate this objective. Our very own ‘Made in India’ ‘Mantra’ robot will enable greater penetration of robotic surgeries and help take such the services to remote parts of India.”

