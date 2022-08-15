Home Cities Hyderabad

Gynaec robotics surgery safer for women: Association of Gynecologic Robotic Surgeons

RoboGynIndia 2022, the first exclusive conference on gynaecological robotic surgeries organised by the AGRS concluded on Sunday.  

Published: 15th August 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sreejoy Patnaik demonstrating a robotic surgery procedure

Image used for representation. | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Robotic gynaecology surgery can liberate women from conventional painful open surgeries, blood loss and post-surgery trauma, said members of the Association of Gynecologic Robotic Surgeons (AGRS). RoboGynIndia 2022, the first exclusive conference on gynaecological robotic surgeries organised by the AGRS concluded on Sunday.    

Speaking at the conference here on Sunday, AGRS founder Dr Rooma Sinha, said, “The association will proactively train gynaecologists across India in robotic surgeries to facilitate this objective. Our very own ‘Made in India’ ‘Mantra’ robot will enable greater penetration of robotic surgeries and help take such the services to remote parts of India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Association of Gynecologic Robotic Surgeons RoboGynIndia 2022
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp