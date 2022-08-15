Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat bags President’s Police Medal

Project Aasara that he launched in Nalgonda district won him Webber Savvy law enforcement award and Civil Rights award of International Association of Chief of Police, in 2006.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has bagged the President's Police Medal for his distinguished service for the year 2022 from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The senior IPS officer has several honours to his credit which include ‘International Community Policing’ award and Special Honour in Homeland Security category which was awarded to him at Los Angeles (USA) Conference of International Association of Chief of Police (IACP) in 2004 for a community policing project named ‘Police Mekosam’ in Maoist-affected Adilabad district.  

Project Aasara that he launched in Nalgonda district won him Webber Savvy law enforcement award and Civil Rights award of International Association of Chief of Police, in 2006. Mahesh Bhagwat has written books on anti-trafficking published by United Nations (UNODC).

