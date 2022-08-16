Ahoy, a new luxury den!

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post-pandemic Hyderabad is seeing a lot of traffic inflow of fashion designers and stores much to the delight of the city’s fashionistas. Not only it means that they would no longer have to rush to Mumbai or Delhi to buy their favourite designer wear, it also means Hyderabad is on the verge of becoming the next fashion hub. Keeping that in mind, Ensemble, India’s first multi-brand luxury fashion store, established in 1987 in Mumbai, opened its first flagship store in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills. Led by Tina Tahiliani Parikh, Ensemble provides customers with a strong curatorial lens on the best of Indian fashion presented in a modern and aesthetic way, and backed up by genuine and efficient customer service.

Ensemble has launched leading Indian designers including Tarun Tahilani, Amita Aggarwal, Gaurav Gupta and many more. Talking about what brought them to Hyderabad after 35 years, Tina’s daughter, Aria Parikh, says, “The Hyderabad Ensemble store is my first solo project, where I am involved from A to Z. Much before the pandemic we were looking for a place in Hyderabad which could be synonymous with our brand in style, location and space. After looking over 30 properties we zeroed it on this one. We had always wanted to open the store in Road No 10 in Banjara Hills, as it has so many designer stores down the lane. I am really happy that I have achieved what I had envisioned.”

The fashion-conscious Hyderabadis can look forward to the best of designer wear and collection across different segments. “Be it contemporary, textiles, menswear or Indian wear suitable for bride and wedding guests, we have it all. Each floor is divided into collections — once you enter it is the contemporary collection, then comes the menswear and textiles collection and right on top is the ethnic collection. Each floor has accessories collection as well going perfectly with the theme of the floor. Right from prominent designers to upcoming ones, we have them. We quality check everything before it hits the racks. The Hyderabad store will get the latest collection just like our other stores.

I am really happy to see people here appreciating designer collections, the textiles and the work that goes into making one outfit. I want them to have a wholesome experience,” shares Aria. As an individual, fashion is something where oneself is most comfortable, shares Aria. “For me it’s the classics. I am not much about trends but the one thing one should keep in mind is how they can be sustainable and reuse pieces rather than throw them away. Also co-ord sets are fun but I don’t wear them that much,” she says. The young entrepreneur is now enjoying the launch of the store and wants to concentrate on making it better rather than plan on more expansions just right now.

