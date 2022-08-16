Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man dies by suicide as wife refuses to attend family function

A man died by suicide allegedly because his wife did not attend a function at his relative’s house.

Published: 16th August 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man died by suicide allegedly because his wife did not attend a function at his relative’s house. The incident took place under Pahadishareef police station limits on Sunday night. According to police, the victim, Karthik Goud died hanging at his residence while on a call with his wife. Karthik and his wife went to attend one of her relative's wedding and she stayed back at her parent’s house in Kandukuru while he returned to the city on Saturday.

Karthik had called his wife multiple times on Sunday afternoon asking her to get back home as they had to attend Bonalu at his aunt’s place. However, she did not take his request seriously and said she was busy at her parent’s house.

Disheartened over this, he threatened to die by suicide and hanged himself while on a call with his wife, the police said. The woman who panicked hearing this alerted her neighbours and asked them to check on her husband. However, by the time they rushed to the house, he had already died.

On being informed about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted his body to Osmania General Hospital. He was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. The body was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy, police said.

