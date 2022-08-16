Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two oldest living RTC employees unfurl Tricolour

Published: 16th August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Narasimha, 98, and Sathaiah, 92, take part in the Independence Day celebrations at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two TSRTC veteran employees, who are probably among the oldest living people in India, joined the TSRTC in celebration of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day at Bus Bhavan here on Monday. Narasimha, 98, and Sathaiah, 92, worked in Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Division (NSR-RTD) which is now TSRTC.  The two nonagenarians set a record as the oldest to have hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu celebrations.

Narasimha joined NSRRTD in 1944 as a temporary clerk and rose to the position of accounts officer at the time of retirement in the year 1983 after working for 38 years. He still remembers his days and passionately describes the evolution of TSRTC in all these years.

Sathaiah joined NSRRTD in 1946 as a temporary office boy and retired as the Assistant Stores Keeper in 1988 after working for 41 years in the corporation. He remembers the glorious years of TSRTC and is still emotionally connected with the corporation.

On this occasion, a puja was performed to Albion Bus, which is 90 years old and one of the earliest versions of buses, imported from the UK and pressed into service in the year 1932. Known as the Deccan Queen, it is one of the 27 buses that were imported from Albion Motors of Glasgow, the UK by the then Nizam.

