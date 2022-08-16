Painting Hyderabad in tiranga colours

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Hyderabad painted the city in the colours of Tiranga on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on Monday. Many of the city’s iconic sites such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Tank Bund and Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, among others, and public buildings such as the High Court of Telangana and the State Assembly building were illuminated with the colours of the national flag.

Every nook and corner of the city was drenched in patriotic fervour on this momentous occasion. The celebrations had already begun a few days back and are scheduled to continue till August 22.

Due to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, flag hoisting was observed at many households, residential colonies and educational institutions. One could see fluttering flags on auto-rickshaws and cars across the city as well. Tiranga rallies were also held in different parts of the city with people from different walks of life coming together as one on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day.

Despite their tender age, a number of children also took part in the celebrations. Kids donning the attire of their favourite freedom fighters caught the attention of many. The children were seen making speeches with great patriotic fervour and dancing to the tunes of patriotic songs.

Malls and other such commercial establishments also decorated their premises with a combination of saffron, white and green. Many used shiny fabrics while others used balloons and flowers. Restaurants weren’t behind on the trend with many putting up food and beverages inspired by the colours of the Tiranga on their menus.

Tank Bund was bustling with families and one could witness a number of rallies passing through the city’s iconic spot. Children along with their parents posed for selfies in front of the Hussainsagar. Flags dotted the gaps between streetlights and many vendors also turned up to cash in on the huge crowd.

A vintage red bus — known as Deccan Queen — was opened to visitors at the headquarters of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Bus Bhavan at Chikkadpally. It was reportedly one of the first fleets of buses manufactured during the Nizam era. At Durgam Cheruvu , the sailing club organised a kayaking event with around 50 boats, arranged in the colours of the national flag.

