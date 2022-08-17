Home Cities Hyderabad

Chief Justice of Telangana HC Ujjal Bhuyan swears in six judges

Former advocates EV Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik and Kaja Sarath, were been appointed as judges.

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six new judges were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan on Tuesday. Several judges, court officials and lawyers attended the swearing-in ceremony at the First Court Hall.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed the new judges on August 12. Former advocates EV Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik and Kaja Sarath, were been appointed as judges and while advocates J Sreenivas Rao and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao were appointed as additional judges.

