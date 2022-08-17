Hyderabad pauses to recite national anthem as part of the Jatheeya Geethalaapana programme

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the clock struck 11.30 am, Hyderabad came to a halt for a while, as people gathered for the recital of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, on Tuesday. The mass rendering of the national anthem was part of the two-week-long Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam’. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with Vajrotsava Committee Chairman K Keshava Rao, Ministers Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other dignitaries participated in the ‘Jatheeya Geethalaapana’ programme which was held at the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru near Abids GPO Circle. Hyderabad Rail Metro Limited MD NVS Reddy takes specially-abled children on a metro joyride | JWALA The surrounding buildings in the area were decorated with long flags. Thousands of people holding the national flags have gathered voluntarily at the circle from 10.30 am. Patriotic songs in different languages were played to amp up the spirits of the crowd. Around 4,000 people from different government organisations, Mahila Welfare societies, SHGs, collectorate, public representatives, GHMC employees along with NCC cadets and students from different educational institutions attended the programme. The mass recital was organised at 11.30 am led by the Chief Minister along with thousands of people. People stood upright in complete attention saluting the fluttering Tricolour. Vehicles and bystanders stopped and joined the mass recital. The area echoed with patriotism as people chanted the slogans of “Bolo Swatantra Bharat Ki Jai’’, “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Hind”. Many traditional dances of Telangana like Bonalu, Janapadalu, Oggu Dolu and other tribal dances were also performed to entertain people. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru statue was decorated with flowers and people clicked selfies and pictures at the statue. Schools and colleges join in Similar programmes were also conducted at prominent places in the city like Charminar and Durgam Cheruvu, and also in educational organisations like Golconda Fort School, CMR College, and Koti Women’s College among others, where the students and general public actively participated. Even Metro trains were paused for 52 seconds at 11.30 am for the national anthem. Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, NVS Reddy organised a joyride for specially-abled children and orphanage school students on the occasion. Japanese youth join mass singing Hyderabad: Amid the Tricolours waving across the city and the streets shimmering in the national flag colours on Monday, Bollarum police station received two unexpected guests — two Japanese youth, Jumpi and Kouki — for the mass singing of the national anthem. The duo have come to Hyderabad on a study tour.