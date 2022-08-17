Home Cities Hyderabad

NARFBR to be mother of all research institutes: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Published: 17th August 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR), which is being established at Genome Valley in Shamirpet, will become the ‘mother of all research institutes’, enabling pharmaceutical companies to research and test their drugs meant for animals without having to go to other countries to do so. 

Addressing the media during his visit to NARFBR, he said the facility was being set up in a four lakh sq. ft area for which over Rs 400 crore was being spent. He said that 60 per cent of the equipment had been already procured and some staff were also recruited. The facility will have its own sewage treatment system and a 3 MW solar power plant will be manufactured to meet the electricity needs of the facility, he said.

“From a rat to a horse, research for vaccination and treatment of medical ailments of all the animals will be performed here. It will become a great source of research for students in universities and research institutions. ,” he said, adding that not only the needs of the country but of the entire world will be fulfilled by the institute.

Responding to the State government’s claim that the Centre has not given any prestigious institutions to Telangana, he said that the Centre knew where to establish which institution. 

Hits out at TS govt
Kishan said the State government wasn’t providing 30 acres of land  to establish Science City in Hyderabad

