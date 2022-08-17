Telangana: Devotees don’t need to worry about Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar, says BGUS

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) has said that Ganesh idols immersion will take place in Hussainsagar on September 9 come what may while Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav assured devotees that the State government would provide all facilities for the revellers to complete all the rituals on the appointed day without any hitch.

The assurance was given to the devotees after a meeting between the BGUS general secretary Bhagavanth Rao, other representatives with ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi at MCR HRD Institute. The Ganesh festivities will begin on August 31.

“The State government will make all the arrangements for the smooth idol immersion in Hussainsagar and other water bodies across the city. The devotees and the pandal organisers are free to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a befitting manner. There will be no obstacles from the government during the festival as it is a friendly government. During the last two years, the festival could not be held due to the Covid-19 festival and could not be held due Covid-19 pandemic, but this year it will be celebrated in a grand manner,” Srinivas Yadav said.

He said that the State government will distribute 6 lakh eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols in three varying sizes to the citizens of Hyderabad through Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (4 lakh), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (1 lakh), and Telangana State Pollution Control Board (1 lakh), the Minister said.

Bhagavanth Rao said that if there were objections from courts, the state government would deal with them and the devotees need not worry about being prevented from immersing the idols in Hussainsagar lake. He recalled the Tamil Nadu government passing an ordinance and allowing Jalli Kattu though the Supreme Court gave an order against conducting the blood sport.

The BGUS general secretary urged the government to give permission for making clay idols as it may not be possible for it to distribute so many idols to the devotees. As Ganesh festivities will begin on August 31, the State government should provide civic amenities such as road repairing, pothole filling, street lighting, sanitation and other civic works, he said.

