Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Devotees don’t need to worry about Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar, says BGUS

 BGUS general secretary said that if there were objections from courts, the state would deal with them and the devotees need not worry about being prevented from immersing in the idols.

Published: 17th August 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Chaturthi

Workers making lord Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturti at Chaderghat, Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) has said that Ganesh idols immersion will take place in Hussainsagar on September 9 come what may while Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav assured devotees that the State government would provide all facilities for the revellers to complete all the rituals on the appointed day without any hitch.

The assurance was given to the devotees after a meeting between the BGUS general secretary Bhagavanth Rao, other representatives with ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi at MCR HRD Institute. The Ganesh festivities will begin on August 31.

“The State government will make all the arrangements for the smooth idol immersion in  Hussainsagar and other water bodies across the city. The devotees and the pandal organisers are free to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a befitting manner. There will be no obstacles from the government during the festival as it is a friendly government. During the last two years, the festival could not be held due to the Covid-19 festival and could not be held due Covid-19 pandemic,  but this year it will be celebrated in a grand manner,” Srinivas Yadav said.

He said that the State government will distribute 6 lakh eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols in three varying sizes to the citizens of Hyderabad through Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation  (4 lakh), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (1 lakh), and  Telangana State Pollution Control Board (1 lakh), the Minister said.

Bhagavanth Rao said that if there were objections from courts, the state government would deal with them and the devotees need not worry about being prevented from immersing the idols in Hussainsagar lake. He recalled the Tamil Nadu government passing an ordinance and allowing Jalli Kattu though the Supreme Court gave an order against conducting the blood sport. 

The BGUS general secretary urged the government to give permission for making clay idols as it may not be possible for it to distribute so many idols to the devotees.  As Ganesh festivities will begin on August 31, the State government should provide civic amenities such as road repairing, pothole filling, street lighting, sanitation and other civic works, he said.

‘Devotees don’t need to worry about immersion’ 
Bhagavanth Rao said that if there were objections from courts, the state would deal with them and the devotees need not worry about being prevented from immersing the idols in Hussainsagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh jeyanthi Vinayaka Chathruthi BGUS Hussainsagar idol immersion Telangana
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp