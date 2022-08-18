Home Cities Hyderabad

A quirky and fashionable monsoon-ready home

Proper lighting can elevate your mood and brighten up your balcony or other open spaces in an appealing way.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, Gachibowli

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The monsoon season urges us all to sit outdoors in our homes with peace and calm, slurping from a soothing cup of tea or coffee and a plateful of delicious pakoras or a book while watching the rain, enjoying the pleasant earthy petrichor, or just playing our favourite music in the background. The rainy season brings a beautiful smile to our faces, relieving us from the discomfort of the scorchy heat — this is why a cosy and aesthetic outdoor can help to make the season even more fun and relaxing. CE speaks to Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, Gachibowli, who shares ways to give your balcony, patio or any outdoor space an aesthetic look.

Quality furniture
Pick waterproof furniture that’s ideal for the monsoon season as per the design theme of your space. Select garden furniture — be it a hanging swing chair, garden chairs, garden sofa with a suitable coffee table, etc., that suits your theme. Look for materials such as plastic, metal, solid hardwood, jute or bamboo-based products that can last long.

Outdoor lighting
Proper lighting can elevate your mood and brighten up your balcony or other open spaces in an appealing way. Add a mesmerising ambience with either low light illumination, stylish outdoor lighting, fairy lights, floor lamps, pendant lights, cove lighting or any of the lighting options available that suits your aesthetic preferences.

Bright colours
Make your outdoor space scream you, with bright, joyful colours and decor items. Use wall hangings, wallpapers, stands for show pieces and more to make the walls look more lively and attractive. Use bright and poppy colours and handicraft items to add charm to the look of the space.

Clean green
Adding flowers and plants to your open spaces during rainy reason can improve the mood and enhance the ambience. Railing flower pots, artificial garland leaves, a bunch of hanging creepers, a vertical garden stand, hanging pots and other accessories can add to the beauty of the space.

Good glam
Some other ways you can explore are changing the flooring, using natural stone flooring, cement tiles, terracotta tiles or giving the floor a bright pattern. Also, try scented candles, opt for colourful cushions or rugs; and use blinds or shades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp