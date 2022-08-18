A quirky and fashionable monsoon-ready home

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The monsoon season urges us all to sit outdoors in our homes with peace and calm, slurping from a soothing cup of tea or coffee and a plateful of delicious pakoras or a book while watching the rain, enjoying the pleasant earthy petrichor, or just playing our favourite music in the background. The rainy season brings a beautiful smile to our faces, relieving us from the discomfort of the scorchy heat — this is why a cosy and aesthetic outdoor can help to make the season even more fun and relaxing. CE speaks to Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, Gachibowli, who shares ways to give your balcony, patio or any outdoor space an aesthetic look.

Quality furniture

Pick waterproof furniture that’s ideal for the monsoon season as per the design theme of your space. Select garden furniture — be it a hanging swing chair, garden chairs, garden sofa with a suitable coffee table, etc., that suits your theme. Look for materials such as plastic, metal, solid hardwood, jute or bamboo-based products that can last long.

Outdoor lighting

Proper lighting can elevate your mood and brighten up your balcony or other open spaces in an appealing way. Add a mesmerising ambience with either low light illumination, stylish outdoor lighting, fairy lights, floor lamps, pendant lights, cove lighting or any of the lighting options available that suits your aesthetic preferences.

Bright colours

Make your outdoor space scream you, with bright, joyful colours and decor items. Use wall hangings, wallpapers, stands for show pieces and more to make the walls look more lively and attractive. Use bright and poppy colours and handicraft items to add charm to the look of the space.

Clean green

Adding flowers and plants to your open spaces during rainy reason can improve the mood and enhance the ambience. Railing flower pots, artificial garland leaves, a bunch of hanging creepers, a vertical garden stand, hanging pots and other accessories can add to the beauty of the space.

Good glam

Some other ways you can explore are changing the flooring, using natural stone flooring, cement tiles, terracotta tiles or giving the floor a bright pattern. Also, try scented candles, opt for colourful cushions or rugs; and use blinds or shades.

