Hyderabad-based carpenter Jaya Tulsi restores life with art

HYDERABAD: It all started when Jaya Tulsi needed a work table for herself and she made one, right before the pandemic hit. What got her going, however, was her interest in carpentry, enough for her to start a furniture store. “Every time I saw or touched teakwood furniture, it felt like gold as much as it felt like a dead tree,” says the founder of Brown & Teal, a furniture store in the city that is breathing life back into vintage furniture. She continues to explain her statement by saying, “We as humans have already destroyed enough forest areas.

On an average level, it takes 5-10 years for trees to grow big enough to stay rooted and healthy. Hence, the need and not just an idea, to re-use and refurbish furniture that is already on the market, i.e., second-hand teakwood furniture.” She adds that it all comes down to three things — a) the level of understanding of the problem — the lesser trees, the worse health issues, b) the awareness of what makes our life colourful — we all will be burnt to dust the moment we don’t have enough trees, flowers and other living organisms and c) conscious choices.

Jaya laments that chic furniture is all but a choice of lifestyle at the end of the day. “In today’s time, we appreciate brands that make assembling furniture fun. But this is nothing novel — four poster beds and cradles of teakwood that were made back in the day were pure with a technique of holding the entire piece of furniture with just four big bolts, instead of a million nails and screws. Brown & Teal runs because responsible people make conscious choices — through my work, I hope to spread awareness about the quality of life on earth and sustenance on earth — the bigger picture,” she shares.

All this research, the learning, and phases of unlearning have been shaping Brown & Teal, a platform where conscious buyers can shop for second-hand furniture that is re-crafted, fixed, and re-designed with a touch of contemporary, into brand new furniture.

“I’ve started taking up projects where I’m redesigning and working on a piece of furniture based on the colour palette of the customer’s space, interest, and more, allowing people to choose this lifestyle. It’s no easy task, as people ditch broken furniture because fixing something broken takes much more effort than replacing it with a brand new one. They’d rather buy a new one than look for a carpenter to fix it or an artist etc., who can help polish it or bring back the lost glory of the piece — this is where an expert team comes in to solve such issues — we literally make use of items thrown or discarded. Each piece of furniture takes days to work on and we hope people understand that these efforts too, come with a price,” she tells CinemaExpress.

Jaya explains the idea behind the name as ‘brown’ representing teakwood, and teal stands for the ocean: “Our attempt to save forests and oceans is also just a tiny drop in the ocean with a vision save the earth,” she shares. She looks for a good piece of furniture that has the potential to survive more than 25 years. “I restore it, fix it, think creatively around it, work on it with my team, and put it up for sale. For four months now, we’ve only been refurbishing customers’ existing furniture.

I was hesitant to take up these projects but soon realised that a brand with such a vision to inspire people to re-use furniture, needs to also support them when they want to fix their old furniture that’s at home,” she shares adding that she chooses her clients, as a project can be a smooth one only when there is understanding on both ends.

The team at Brown & Teal all have their individual professions and this company is their secondary business — Jaya herself depends on photography to earn her bread and butter. “The response since we first started out in 2021, has been mostly positive, but I did get some negligible comments of people asking why I was charging ‘x’ amount of money for a ‘second-hand’ piece when they can get good designs from a big brand. There is nothing wrong in expecting fine craftsmanship, we have done some beautiful work and they know that we as a brand can do the same, but that doesn’t mean we underpay any artist or craftsman. I’m grateful for wonderful clients, who have also become well-wishers and good friends,” she shares. Next time you buy a new piece of furniture, stop to think that it is made out of young trees that did not live half their life and that there are sustainable brands in the city that could help you with greener alternatives.

