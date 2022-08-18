Suave and dapper Rana Daggubati talks about importance of Men’s Grooming Day

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Men who are nicely groomed always create a special impression on people around them. Right around the corner is August 19th — Men’s Grooming Day — celebrated by men who want to incorporate style and better grooming practices into their routine. Getting on the bandwagon to make sure not only his body and appearance are appropriately taken care of, but also his fans too, this year, Rana Daggubati launched DCRAF, his label of men’s grooming products a few months ago. CinemaExpress chats with one of the most stylish actors with a distinct pan-India appeal about the importance of grooming and DCRAF.

Talking about launching DCRAF with a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform like Roposo rather than going the conventional way, Rana says, “I believe there was a great scope of introducing a grooming brand that makes ‘looking good’ simple for Indian men. By offering trustworthy and effective products that work, DCRAF is doing exactly that. Roposo being the new-age creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, it was an exciting partner for me, who was trying new and interesting things, and so it was the perfect place for us to launch DCRAF.”

Further adding about the philosophy and the thought behind DCRAF, the Baahubali actor says, “I like to keep things real and simple — these personal traits of mine are echoed in the core philosophy of DCRAF too. The underlying values of the brand as well as the curation of its product line based on my own personal experiences as a man and actor. It is an inclusive men’s grooming brand for all Indian men, with a range of simple and effective skin and beard care products made right here in India. Even the packaging has a fun, colourful and quirky vibe to it, so it feels fresh and new compared to legacy brands.”

When asked about what are the prerequisites for a man to be considered well-groomed, Rana quips, “In my opinion, a well-groomed man reflects confidence and security. More than anything he is the best version of himself and lets his personality shine through. Looks aren’t everything, but they definitely have an impact, so everyone needs to understand their personality first and groom to maximise whatever they do best. Most Indian men today understand that skin or hair care is not gender specific and they have started to prioritise grooming to look and feel better and that is a ‘big’ prerequisite.”

According to him, looking presentable is a large pre-requisite of his career. “I personally make efforts to take care of myself in terms of grooming even while I am not in front of the camera. It’s not an easy feat as I have a hectic schedule which many times involves dusty outdoor shoots. I guess this is why I understand the need for and importance of a simple, quick and effective grooming routine. I don’t spend a lot of time doing so, but I ensure I do it daily. A good diet and proper exercise also go a long way and that is something I am very disciplined about,” he says.

On the acting front, Rana will be seen in a Netflix show called Rana Naidu, which is an official adaptation of the American show, Ray Donovan. “I am also working on two more projects lined up for later in the year, but I would rather let them be a surprise for everyone,” he signs off.

Grooming tips from Rana

Keep it simple. For your skin, a face wash, a moisturiser and regularly using sunscreen every time you step out.

For your hair, get a neat haircut and get it regularly. A simple shampoo and conditioner with gel when required to style it.

Coming to your beard, it actually requires special attention. My beard is well-trimmed at all times, that’s something everyone should follow. I also use a simple beard wash as well as a beard oil or serum for keeping it clean and in shape. I use beard softeners too, to keep the texture good.

