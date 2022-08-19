Home Cities Hyderabad

Fourth GHMC council meeting to be held at head office, 26 items to be ratified

All the 26 items that were passed in the previous Standing Committee meetings would be ratified in the council meeting.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Photo | Express)

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fourth ordinary meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held at the council hall of the GHMC head office on August 29. The meeting will be chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

After the GHMC polls in 2020, this would be the third physical meeting of the civic body members after the meeting in December 2021. A virtual meeting was held in June last year. Of the 150 corporators, TRS has 56, BJP 47, AIMIM 44 and the Congress three.

With a strength of 47, BJP corporators say they would raise various public issues during the meeting and point out the loopholes and gaps in the budget. They are also likely to raise several civic issues such as sanitation, roads, streetlights, works regarding nalas and stormwater drains, among other things.  

All the 26 items that were passed in the previous Standing Committee meetings would be ratified in the council meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp