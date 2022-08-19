Fourth GHMC council meeting to be held at head office, 26 items to be ratified

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fourth ordinary meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held at the council hall of the GHMC head office on August 29. The meeting will be chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

After the GHMC polls in 2020, this would be the third physical meeting of the civic body members after the meeting in December 2021. A virtual meeting was held in June last year. Of the 150 corporators, TRS has 56, BJP 47, AIMIM 44 and the Congress three.

With a strength of 47, BJP corporators say they would raise various public issues during the meeting and point out the loopholes and gaps in the budget. They are also likely to raise several civic issues such as sanitation, roads, streetlights, works regarding nalas and stormwater drains, among other things.

All the 26 items that were passed in the previous Standing Committee meetings would be ratified in the council meeting.

