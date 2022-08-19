Nine students injured as they fall on multiplex escalator in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine students and one teacher suffered minor injuries in PVR RK Cinemax after a girl student slipped on the escalator leading others to fall as well. All of them were taken to the Apollo Hospital nearby where they were treated for minor injuries. The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School management, to whom the students and teachers belong to, announced that everyone was safe.

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the film Gandhi is being aired in various movie theatres. In order to watch the film, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan schoolchildren from Classes 6-12 reached the multiplex on Thursday morning. The students were taking the escalator to reach the third floor where the Oscar-winning film was being screened. One girl student lost her balance. Consequently, nine others including a male teacher and eight students also slipped on the escalator and fell.

The school’s vice-principal S Venkata Lakshmi put out a note saying all the students were safe, asking parents not to panic. Banjara Hills police reached the spot upon being informed and assisted in moving the children to the hospital. So far, no case has been registered against the multiplex management as there was no negligence or violation on their part.

Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy visited the hospital and consoled the students and their parents. The Minister also requested other students visiting multiplexes to be careful as the movie will continue to be aired in the view of the state-wide 75th Independence Day celebrations.

HYDERABAD: Nine students and one teacher suffered minor injuries in PVR RK Cinemax after a girl student slipped on the escalator leading others to fall as well. All of them were taken to the Apollo Hospital nearby where they were treated for minor injuries. The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School management, to whom the students and teachers belong to, announced that everyone was safe. As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the film Gandhi is being aired in various movie theatres. In order to watch the film, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan schoolchildren from Classes 6-12 reached the multiplex on Thursday morning. The students were taking the escalator to reach the third floor where the Oscar-winning film was being screened. One girl student lost her balance. Consequently, nine others including a male teacher and eight students also slipped on the escalator and fell. The school’s vice-principal S Venkata Lakshmi put out a note saying all the students were safe, asking parents not to panic. Banjara Hills police reached the spot upon being informed and assisted in moving the children to the hospital. So far, no case has been registered against the multiplex management as there was no negligence or violation on their part. Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy visited the hospital and consoled the students and their parents. The Minister also requested other students visiting multiplexes to be careful as the movie will continue to be aired in the view of the state-wide 75th Independence Day celebrations.