Three arrested for murder of Nalgonda advocate

In 2019, police said, Sandhya was elected as a Sarpanch and after that Vijay’s domination began increasing in the village.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thipparthi police of Nalgonda have arrested three persons who are accused of killing an advocate Gade Vijay Reddy who was the husband of Yellammagudem Sarpanch Gade Sandhya Reddy.The arrests were made based on prima facie evidence of their involvement in the perpetration of the crime after a complaint was lodged by Sandhya.

The arrested persons were identified as Vutkuri Sandeep Reddy, Vutkuri Praveen Reddy, Mannem Upender Reddy. The motive is stated to be the rivalry with the victim since 2006. In 2019, police said, Sandhya was elected as a Sarpanch and after that Vijay’s domination began increasing in the village. He allegedly harassed the accused persons and their family members. Bearing a grudge against the couple, Sandeep Reddy and Praveen Reddy hatched a plan to murder Vijay. They purchased two axes and tried twice but failed.

The accused then joined hands with Manyam Upender Reddy whose land is adjacent to Vijay’s. On August 13, when Vijay came to his agricultural field, Upender tipped them off over the phone. They then came to Yellammagudem in a Bolero vehicle, hit Vijay’s motor vehicle due to which he fell down. Sandeep and Praveen hacked him to death with axes and fled the scene. Police arrested them, acting on credible information.

Wielding power  

After Sandhya was elected as a Sarpanch, her husband Vijay’s domination increased in the village. He allegedly harassed the accused persons and their family members

