Bvlgari brings seven world-record-winning watches to show in Hyderabad

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Italian luxury brand Bvlgari landed in Hyderabad this Friday and watch connoisseurs in the city couldn’t take their eyes off some of the thinnest mechanical watches in the world. While people checked out some of the most interesting and unique pieces, it was the seven world-record-winning watches that stole the show.

Luxury watchmakers Kamal Watch Co-organised the display of the Bvlgari Octo Finissimo watches that shone as bright as diamonds. The record-breaking watches reached the country for the first time and will make a tour of the country, touching cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, among others.

At a time when the brand was looking to make a watch that had all the necessary features a watch user might require, they chanced upon creating timeless timepieces and were on a record-creating spree from 2014-2021. The ultra-thin watches were a delight to watch and wear.

Their seven record-winning watches include the Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon (2014), which was the thinnest tourbillon watch ever created in the history of the watchmaking industry. The platinum case of the watch was an astonishing 5 mm thick. The movement of the timepiece miraculously fit a tourbillon carriage in a space that was no deeper than 1.95 mm. Next came the Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater in 2016, which was the world’s slimmest minute repeater at 6.85mm.

In the year 2017, Bvlgari released the Octo Finissimo Automatic which became the thinnest self-winding watch in the world, measuring a mind-boggling thickness of just 5.15 mm. In 2018, Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Automatic broke three records at once — the thinnest automatic watch, the thinnest tourbillon watch, and the thinnest automatic tourbillon watch.

In 2019, the Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic came with the world’s thinnest chronograph. In 2020, Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic claimed another world record for the slimmest chronograph tourbillon ever created. Bvlgari then set its eyes on the thinnest perpetual calendar made yet and it came true with the Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar in 2021.

These and 12 other exquisite watches for women were on display for a private preview. Bvlgari curates events once in a while as such pieces, they say, are not on display at their various stores across the globe — they’re shown upon request to potential customers. The watches range from `10 lakh to `2.5 crores, so if luxury is your style, you know where to head next.

