Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad college staffers burnt in student suicide bid

According to the Amberpet police, an argument took place between Sandeep, who was representing the student, and the principal after the latter refused to give the TC due to outstanding dues.

Published: 20th August 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

death-shooting

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four people, including a 17-year-old Intermediate second-year student, and three staffers of his college, suffered burn injuries on Friday after a student leader doused himself with petrol and threatened self-immolation.

The incident, which occurred in the premises of the Narayana College at Bagh Amberpet, left the teenager, Sandeep, a student leader, college principal Sudhakar Reddy and administrative officer Ashok Reddy with burn injuries.

According to the Amberpet police, an argument took place between Sandeep, who was representing the student, and the principal after the latter refused to give the TC due to outstanding dues. During the argument, Sandeep poured petrol over himself.

However, some of the petrol fell on a diya and the flames spread. While Sandeep suffered major burn injuries, the others escaped with minor burns. All the victims were rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide Narayana College
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp