Seafood fans in Hyderabad? Try The Lobster Brunch

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seafood has a fan base of its own — ones that dare to try different meats and cuisines. If you fit the kind of foodie mentioned above, then we know just where you have to be this weekend — The Lobster Brunch at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City. And even if this is not you, this brunch which will go on only for a limited period at the restaurant is the perfect opportunity to try out one of the most unique-tasting and loved seafood — the lobster.

The brunch, which will be up every Sunday until the first few weeks of September, has come up with a twist of customising the lobster with cuisines and gravies of choice, which will be made just for you, at the live counters. While we take a tour of this fantastic lobster delicacy, we get you some of the specials that you can try here.

The live counter gives you different options to choose from, while even the ones at the dine-in table too looked just as mouthwatering. Some of the lobsters are fried and roasted in masalas while some are just placed after being boiled, ready to be tossed in the pan as soon as you choose how you want it to be cooked — right from spices to the gravy and base.

Satya Pandari, the executive sous chef at NHCC, shares how they ideated the lobster festival. “We did have our special lobster brunches until 2019 and have hosted our first one after the pandemic. What’s different this time, though, is the ample number of options for guests to choose how they want their lobsters, unlike just grilled and BBQ meat before. Our guests can pick and choose a gravy from any cuisine, for example, Indian, Asian, western and other oriental preparations. If someone wants a Thai curry base, we cook the lobster in it and if you’re a fan of desi masalas, Indian curry is the gravy to choose. Those who prefer butter and garlic bases choose the way of the west,” he tells CE.

The chefs at the live counters are using only a single variety of lobster, which weighs about 400gm — that’s quite good a size for a single serving. “While we wanted to have the lobster brunch only for the month of August, the great response and demand have made us push it till the first two weeks of September too. It’s also reasonably priced around 2699 rupees plus taxes,” he adds.

The live lobster counters sure had very interesting specials of lobsters including the lobster masala, Asian ginger lobster, lobster in the red curry and lobster thermidor —which all look pleasing to the eye and filling for the stomach. So go grab a meal at this limited brunch that is to end soon!

HYDERABAD: Seafood has a fan base of its own — ones that dare to try different meats and cuisines. If you fit the kind of foodie mentioned above, then we know just where you have to be this weekend — The Lobster Brunch at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City. And even if this is not you, this brunch which will go on only for a limited period at the restaurant is the perfect opportunity to try out one of the most unique-tasting and loved seafood — the lobster. The brunch, which will be up every Sunday until the first few weeks of September, has come up with a twist of customising the lobster with cuisines and gravies of choice, which will be made just for you, at the live counters. While we take a tour of this fantastic lobster delicacy, we get you some of the specials that you can try here. The live counter gives you different options to choose from, while even the ones at the dine-in table too looked just as mouthwatering. Some of the lobsters are fried and roasted in masalas while some are just placed after being boiled, ready to be tossed in the pan as soon as you choose how you want it to be cooked — right from spices to the gravy and base. Satya Pandari, the executive sous chef at NHCC, shares how they ideated the lobster festival. “We did have our special lobster brunches until 2019 and have hosted our first one after the pandemic. What’s different this time, though, is the ample number of options for guests to choose how they want their lobsters, unlike just grilled and BBQ meat before. Our guests can pick and choose a gravy from any cuisine, for example, Indian, Asian, western and other oriental preparations. If someone wants a Thai curry base, we cook the lobster in it and if you’re a fan of desi masalas, Indian curry is the gravy to choose. Those who prefer butter and garlic bases choose the way of the west,” he tells CE. The chefs at the live counters are using only a single variety of lobster, which weighs about 400gm — that’s quite good a size for a single serving. “While we wanted to have the lobster brunch only for the month of August, the great response and demand have made us push it till the first two weeks of September too. It’s also reasonably priced around 2699 rupees plus taxes,” he adds. The live lobster counters sure had very interesting specials of lobsters including the lobster masala, Asian ginger lobster, lobster in the red curry and lobster thermidor —which all look pleasing to the eye and filling for the stomach. So go grab a meal at this limited brunch that is to end soon!