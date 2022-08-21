Home Cities Hyderabad

Folk singer from Nizamabad pines for government recognition

He gives the credit to his guru from his own village for acquiring the knowledge of the Mahabharata stories.

Published: 21st August 2022

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Seventy-year-old folk artist Kummari Laxman made a habit of singing the stories from the Mahabharata to the accompaniment of the traditional musical instrument Thambura and ankle bells since his childhood, which later became his profession to make a living. Speaking to TNIE, Laxman says he is continuing the tradition of Annamacharya, the 15th-century saint and composer of keerthans in praise of Lord Venkateswara.

A native of Madapur village in Maklur mandal, Laxman lives in a small house with his wife, two sons and a daughter. He regularly visits nearby villages and towns to enthral people by rendering the epic to songs and earns some money. Though unlettered, his natural gift has made him popular among people who some times invite him to their homes both on auspicious and inauspicious occasions in Nizamabad and Nirmal districts, to sing for them in his high-pitched and clear voice.

He gives the credit to his guru from his own village for acquiring the knowledge of the Mahabharata stories. Laxman is fond of singing ‘Guru Prabhodham’ which explains the importance of teacher (guru) in everyone’s life. Apart from the Mahabharata which forms main theme of his songs, he also deals with social issues in rural slang.

People give him money and, some times, a bottle of liquor, too, for his hard work. Laxman played a key role in ‘Bhagavaths’ (stage drama) during his young days. With the advent of TV channels, the Internet and many other sources of entertainment to the people at the click of a button, Laxman is confining himself to his art and leading a satisfied life. Laxman rues lack of support and recognition from the government.

