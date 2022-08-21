'Samarabheri' to spell doom for KCR: Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Saturday expressed confidence that the party’s ‘Munugodu Samarabheri’ to be held in the town on Sunday will spell doom for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s corrupt, dynastic and autocratic rule.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will sound the war bugle to end the TRS government,” Chugh said.

In a media statement, the BJP leader said that Shah will explain the determination of BJP’s State unit and will instil confidence among the people.

Observing that the Chief Minister’s public meeting held in Munugode on Saturday was a moral victory for the BJP as it showed how scared Rao was of losing the byelection, the BJP leader felt that the byelection was going to be a major milestone which will change the course of Telangana’s political history.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the public meeting, where former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and many other leaders are expected to formally join the BJP in the presence of Shah.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chugh, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman, MLAs, MPs, State and district leaders will be attending the public meeting which starts at 4 pm.

