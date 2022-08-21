Home Cities Hyderabad

Tech-savvy farmers go online to spread knowledge

Published: 21st August 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone, Iphone, Technology

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Tech-savvy farmers from Jagtial are helping out their compatriots across the district and beyond by sending video messages regarding water management, fertiliser usage, new crop cultivation methods and more. Some educated farmers are taking the lead in passing on their knowledge to their compatriots, resulting in overall benefits for all.

Vemula Karunakar Reddy, who did his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one among them. He helps other farmers through his YouTube channel titled ‘Indian Agriculture Service’, giving tips on crop methods and how to reduce losses in crop cultivation. “Before posting and making a video, I approach the agriculture officials and scientists and make sure their suggestions are incorporated in the clips. I also include advancements made in the agriculture sector before posting my videos on,” Karunakar Reddy said.

Within a short time, his subscriber base has zoomed past 2,000, most of them farmers who follow his channel. Drawing inspiration from Karunakar Reddy, some more farmers are planning to launch agriculture-based YouTube channels and upload short films on new or existing crops and how to boost productivity.Also, some farmers are using YouTube channels to create awareness on their rights and  pending issues and to exert pressure on authorities and public representatives.

TAGS
Vemula Karunakar Reddy Farming Farming tips online Water management fertiliser usage
