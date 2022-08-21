Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana plans fitting finale for I-Day fete, CM to attend

Special concert by renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan scheduled

Published: 21st August 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy visit the book exhibition at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government plans a fitting finale to the fortnight-long Swathanthra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu – the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence – with a slew of special programmes on August 22. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday visited the LB Stadium here to inspect the arrangements being made for the grand finale. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as well as participants from all the districts, will be attending the concluding day’s programme at the LB Stadium.

Somesh Kumar directed proper parking arrangements be made and only valid pass holders allowed inside the stadium. Participants from the districts should be brought early and dropped at the designated point. Special waterproof shamianas have already been erected in case of rain.

The Chief Secretary informed that an audio-visual presentation of all the activities taken up during the last fortnight will be made on occasion. The three-hour-long programme will be a grand spectacle of pomp and show. There will be a performance by renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan on that day. Artists from within the state will also showcase their talent.

The Chief Secretary later visited the book festival jointly organised by Telangana Sahitya Akademi and Telangana Book Trust. DGP M Mahender Reddy, Additional DG Jitender, GAD Secretary Seshadri, Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner College Education Navin Mittal, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash and other senior officials were present.

