As kids watch, man hacks wife to death over dowry in Uppal district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man brutally killed his wife while their young son and daughter watched the horror at Uppal on Sunday. The accused was identified as real estate agent P Deepak, a resident of Kurmanagar in Uppal, and he was allegedly harassing his wife Vidyabharathi, 33, for dowry.

The victim had even lodged a complaint with the Uppal police a couple of years ago against his husband for demanding dowry. The police helped the couple in reconciling.But, Deepak was back to his old ways recently and started pestering her for dowry, which she was said to have refused to oblige. Angry Deepak had left home a few days ago and returned late on Friday night.

While the children and Vidyabharathi were sleeping, Deepak allegedly attacked her. The kids who woke up following commotion, watched helplessly while their mother was hacked to death. Woken up by the cries, the neighbours alerted the police. By the time police arrived, Deepak had fled. However, the Uppal police nabbed him later.

