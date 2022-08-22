Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Subhodayam’ lit the morning mood at 75 Hyderabad corporation parks

The morning concerts were organised to take traditional classical music to the common man and to bring all classical musicians on one platform.

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes perform at the music concert held at a GHMC park in Hyderabad | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the State Government in association with the Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Tatvaa Arts organised ‘Subhodayam’ music concert programme in 75 GHMC parks in the city on Sunday.

Around 150 musicians of Hyderabad came together to perform live concerts, featuring Hindustani and Carnatic vocal and instrumental music, in selected GHMC parks between 7 am and 8 am.The morning concerts were organised to take traditional classical music to the common man and to bring all classical musicians on one platform.

The performances of renowned classical musicians, along with their students trained in traditional instruments like sarangi, sitar, shehnai, flute and veena, enthralled the audience.The event was curated by Hyderabad-based Tatvaa Arts under the guidance and support of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee and meticulous planning of Arvind Kumar IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD).

Minister for Environment, Forests, Science and Technology A Indrakaran Reddy, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, among others participated in the event at different locations.

TS takes up massive plantation drive

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu being organsied by the State government, a massive tree plantation programme was held across Telangana on Sunday. Inaugurating the programme at Botanical Gardens in Hyderabad, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the government is organising a special Haritha Haram plantation drive and 75 lakh saplings are being planted across the State in a single day. During a programme at Dabilpur Forest Block, around 5,000 saplings were planted in the presence of people’s representatives and officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Municipal Corporation Park Music Subhodayam
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp