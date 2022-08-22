‘Subhodayam’ lit the morning mood at 75 Hyderabad corporation parks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the State Government in association with the Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Tatvaa Arts organised ‘Subhodayam’ music concert programme in 75 GHMC parks in the city on Sunday.

Around 150 musicians of Hyderabad came together to perform live concerts, featuring Hindustani and Carnatic vocal and instrumental music, in selected GHMC parks between 7 am and 8 am.The morning concerts were organised to take traditional classical music to the common man and to bring all classical musicians on one platform.

The performances of renowned classical musicians, along with their students trained in traditional instruments like sarangi, sitar, shehnai, flute and veena, enthralled the audience.The event was curated by Hyderabad-based Tatvaa Arts under the guidance and support of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee and meticulous planning of Arvind Kumar IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD).

Minister for Environment, Forests, Science and Technology A Indrakaran Reddy, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, among others participated in the event at different locations.

TS takes up massive plantation drive

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu being organsied by the State government, a massive tree plantation programme was held across Telangana on Sunday. Inaugurating the programme at Botanical Gardens in Hyderabad, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the government is organising a special Haritha Haram plantation drive and 75 lakh saplings are being planted across the State in a single day. During a programme at Dabilpur Forest Block, around 5,000 saplings were planted in the presence of people’s representatives and officials.

