Home Cities Hyderabad

Kin file case as woman dies after C-section in Hyderabad

Family members of a woman with hearing and speech issues from Godavarikhani, who died after a caesarian procedure at a city hospital, filed a police case on Monday.

Published: 23rd August 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

image for representation purpose only

image for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Family members of a woman with hearing and speech issues from Godavarikhani, who died after a caesarian procedure at a city hospital, filed a police case on Monday. When his daughter Sumalatha went into labour, Mathangi Rajaiah first took her to a private hospital in Godavarikhani where she was referred to a hospital in Karimnagar as she was having respiratory problems. 

The doctors at Karimnagar hospital advised the family to take the pregnant woman to Hyderabad and suggested Deccan Hospital in Punjagutta, where she was admitted on August 9. Sumalatha delivered a baby on the same day.  However, she developed complications after the delivery.

The doctors performed several tests and later, Sumalatha was readmitted to the hospital for further treatment. Despite undergoing several tests, which cost the family several lakhs, Sumalatha died on August 20.

On Monday, Rajaiah and other family members approached the Punjagutta police. In his complaint, he said his daughter died due to the negligence of doctors and staff. The family claimed to have cleared hospital bills worth around Rs 7 lakh. “But our daughter died to the negligence of doctors,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
labour Hyderabad C-section Punjagutta
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp