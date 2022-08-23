Kin file case as woman dies after C-section in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Family members of a woman with hearing and speech issues from Godavarikhani, who died after a caesarian procedure at a city hospital, filed a police case on Monday. When his daughter Sumalatha went into labour, Mathangi Rajaiah first took her to a private hospital in Godavarikhani where she was referred to a hospital in Karimnagar as she was having respiratory problems.

The doctors at Karimnagar hospital advised the family to take the pregnant woman to Hyderabad and suggested Deccan Hospital in Punjagutta, where she was admitted on August 9. Sumalatha delivered a baby on the same day. However, she developed complications after the delivery.

The doctors performed several tests and later, Sumalatha was readmitted to the hospital for further treatment. Despite undergoing several tests, which cost the family several lakhs, Sumalatha died on August 20.

On Monday, Rajaiah and other family members approached the Punjagutta police. In his complaint, he said his daughter died due to the negligence of doctors and staff. The family claimed to have cleared hospital bills worth around Rs 7 lakh. “But our daughter died to the negligence of doctors,” they said.

