Seven hurt as fire breaks out in pharma unit in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven persons sustained burn injuries while 18 others had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical company unit at Subash Nagar in Jeedimetla on Monday Sources said the reactors at the Sridhara Biotech Private Limited unit exploded, causing tension among residents in the vicinity. It is situated close to the warehouse of Hetero Drugs and Kolla Cheruvu, apart from a host of electronic and chemical units.

After the fire broke out, 18 workers managed to flee the unit while seven others remained trapped and sustained injuries. Neighbours and onlookers already alerted the police and the fire department. Two fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. They moved the injured to a nearby private hospital. The injured persons will be under observation for the next 48 hours. No complaint in this regard has been registered in this regard with Jeedimetla police.

