Handloom downpour in Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are you one of those people who have been inspired by the recent handloom promotions and campaigns done across the city and wonder where you could get the best and a variety of handloom weaves for that quick and affordable wardrobe makeover?

Well, it’s just the right time for you to be excited about handlooms and if you aren’t, make most of a plethora of handloom exhibits and fairs that are on in the city. These exhibitions have artists from different parts of the country displaying some of the best products you can choose from. We bring you a glimpse of what’s in store, literally.

Swayambhar Nari is a handloom expo that has artists from the state of West Bengal putting up some very affordable clothes and accessories that are wonderfully crafted for enthusiasts. Sudheshna Paul, a member of the Swayambhar Nari organisation, takes us through the expo and shares, “Everything that we’re selling here at the exhibition is handmade. Our earings and the neck pieces, which have found many takers, are first designed on paper and then made out of metal, beads, colourful shells, threads and stones.

Even our sarees, kurtas and footwear are completely handmade. Some of the artists here are known for hand-painting on sarees, kurtas and even T-shirts. We also have leather bags that have the most beautiful hand-embroideries done on them. Other accessories include pretty home decor too. Then there are hand-painted umbrellas, kettles and other tiny show pieces here. We are here in the city after two long years, and hope these products find good homes.” At this particular exhibition, your designs can be painted or embroidered live too, onto a dupatta, umbrella, etc., of your choice. This handloom expo, which ends on August 25 has some of the most elegant designs at affordable prices.

The State Handloom Expo that is on at Shilparamam in Uppal is almost like a time travel back to several years ago. Their traditional handloom products are sure to remind you of the times of the past. “We have around 72 stalls set up at the expo wherein artists from different states and cities across the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Narayanpet, Gadwal and many others, have put up their works for sale. Most of these stalls have clothing that is hand woven,” the general manager of the expo tells CE, adding that it goes on till August 31.

On the other hand, the 10-day Indian Silk Gallery Handloom Expo at Kalinga Cultural Centre, Banjara Hills has been making noise for its one-of-a-kind sale. Their hand-woven silk products are favourites so you are sure to have a tough time choosing the final products that go into your shopping bag. There are over 50 stalls which will be showcasing and displaying attractive textures, and rich designs of silk, cotton and linen handloom products from 12 Indian states weaving clusters. If you have a wedding coming up or are looking for places to shop for the upcoming festive season or just need an excuse to own a traditional silk saree, you can trust this place for pure silk material.

