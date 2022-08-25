Royal Enfield launches Hunter 350 in Hyderabad

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The iconic Royal Enfield launched its refreshingly new and stylish Hunter 350 in Telangana. The unique blend of old-school meets new-age cool brings together all the intense flavours of pure motorcycling in a tighter new geometry, with a torquey and super refined J-series engine. Geared to deliver manoeuvrability and sharp handling with its shorter wheelbase, 17” alloys, lighter weight and compact frame, the new motorcycle is purpose-built to navigate city streets and some of the coolest neighbourhoods!

Commenting on the inspiration of the new Hunter 350, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, says, “Our consumer’s desires and aspirations shape the motorcycles we make and we are always looking to create newer experiences and newer formats of pure motorcycling for them. There were always a set of passionate motorcyclists that loved our brand but did not find the right kind of attitude within our portfolio. The Hunter 350 is for them. It is a motorcycle that combines the strengths of seemingly different species, and brings it together in a super stylish and fun package that is an all-new flavour of pure motorcycling with the unmistakable Royal Enfield character.”

Asked how the Hunter 350 is distinctly unique within the Royal Enfield line-up, he says it’s built on the award-winning 350cc J-series platform, combined with a highly flickable Harris Performance chassis. The Hunter delivers agility without fragility on city streets and sheer, grin-inducing pleasure on the open road.

If you’re a rider, you’ll long to jump on this fun, tactile motorcycle with its old-school analogue meets new age vibes. Fire it up and you’ll be greeted with an appealing burble that transforms into a spine-tingling growl as you accelerate away. Explaining how it’s perfect for the roads of Hyderabad, Govindarajan says,

“You can easily cut through congested streets, thanks to its compact geometry, nimble steering and confident braking. You can also take it beyond the city limits and this remixed roadster will glide along the straights on wide alloys and tubeless tyres. Then, angle it into twists and turns and its firm and ultra-responsive chassis and torquey 350cc engine will light up your senses,” he shares.

Speaking about the Telangana market, Govindarajan says that the state continues to be one of the key growth markets for Royal Enfield with a significant customer base in the roadster segment. “Over the last few years, Royal Enfield motorcycles have built a strong riding community in the state and enjoy a notable market share in the mid-size motorcycle segment (>250cc-750cc). The Hunter 350 will open up new audiences for Royal Enfield in the state. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available across all its around 75 touch points in the state of Telangana,” he tells CE.

Sound, colour, styling, handling, performance everything about the fleet-footed Hunter 350, he says, is designed to wake you up with an experience like no other. It comes in two distinct editions Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter both finished with on-trend, blacked-out engines and components. All Hunter editions feature uncluttered handlebar controls, their rotary power and lighting switches giving a gentle nod to the past, and are fitted with a USB charging port!

Customers can discover, book a test ride, book and customise their Hunter 350 via the Royal Enfield App, on the company website or at their nearest Royal Enfield dealership. For further self-expression, a selection of superior riding gear, including gorgeous helmets in complementary colours, t-shirts and smart personal accessories too are available.

