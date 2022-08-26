Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad corporation chief appears before HC

As a nearby area has been designated for a park, the GHMC has built a compound wall around it.

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner D Lokesh Kumar appeared before the High Court on Wednesday to answer a claim that his corporation had become an encroacher on the site of a neighbour.

Justice K Lalitha, who summoned him to court after his deputy commissioner failed to explain the reason, allowed him five days to clarify his case before posting the matter on August 30.

The judge was hearing the case brought by Cheruku Kumara Swamy and Nagalla Ramakrishna of Vasantha Nagar in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, who accused the GHMC of encroaching on their 385 square-yard plot.

As a nearby area has been designated for a park, the GHMC has built a compound wall around it. While doing so, it allegedly encroached on the neighbour’s land.

Comments

