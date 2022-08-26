Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad doctors remove 150 maggots from patient’s nose

The patient has recovered completely and can now see with her left eye, is walking and attending regular domestic chores.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the rarest of rare cases, doctors at Century Hospital removed nearly 150 maggots (baby houseflies) from the nose of a critically ill patient. The woman was brought to the hospital in a semi-comatose state, delirious and critically ill. She required a quick multi-speciality approach to assess her condition and initiate treatment.

According to the hospital, the 50-year-old homemaker from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh suffered from a Covid-19 infection approximately six months ago and the infection further led to mucormycosis due to which her right eye was removed. In the process, she also suffered from localised sensation loss.

“Usually, when a mosquito or housefly lands on the skin, we get the sensation and try to brush it away. However, as the patient had lost sensation due to mucormycosis, the houseflies entered her nose and laid eggs inside. Once the eggs are hatched, they become larvae, which are called maggots that can enter the brain and cause meningitis,” said Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla, CEO, of Century Hospital. The patient was also suffering from diabetes and poor kidney functioning, the doctor informed.

“Examination revealed the presence of maggots just below the brain. Her facial bones closer to the brain were completely infected,” said Dr Janakiram, skull base surgeon and senior ENT consultant.

He said that a team of general physicians and nephrologists were striving to stabilise her health condition simultaneously when he initiated the process of cleaning the maggots. Efforts of the doctors gave a fresh lease of life to the patient. The patient has recovered completely and can now see with her left eye, walking and attending regular domestic chores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad maggots Century Hospital Covid-19 mucormycosis houseflies
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp