Hyderabad sees protests through night condemning release of BJP MLA T Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slogans condemning the release of BJP MLA T Raja Singh within hours of his arrest reverberated through the lanes and bylanes of the Old City right through Tuesday night and continued well into the morning of Wednesday.

The public outrage at the BJP MLA’s derogatory remarks against the Prophet was fortunately limited to slogan shouting, save for an attack on a police vehicle. Police resorted to a lathi charge at Shalibanda in the afternoon to prevent the situation from getting out of hand. Also, 31 protesters from across the city were taken into preventive custody, even as some shops and business establishments that remained shut till the afternoon opened for business by evening.

Protests erupted at some places in the city on Tuesday night itself, soon after news emerged that the BJP MLA was granted bail based on a technicality and soon, slogans were heard from multiple places in the city, including at Madina Circle, Charminar, Barkas, Moinabad, Aliabad, Afzalgunj, Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta.

Reacting swiftly, police beefed up the security in all sensitive areas, deploying RAF and Task Force personnel. Some of the lanes were seen teeming with both police and protesters demanding the arrest of the MLA. On Wednesday morning, RAF personnel staged a flag march in the city to signal that they were on the job to stop the situation from getting out of hand.

A little later, AIMIM Corporator Syed Sohail Quadri joined the protesters at Shalibanda and raised slogans. This led to the lathi charge. South Zone DCP P Sai Chaitanya told reporters that the situation was well under control. Without taking any name, he said: “A video targeting a community was recently posted by a person which hurt the sentiments of several people and a case was registered and action is being taken. As per the information that we have received, it is a well-planned conspiracy to involve the peace-loving citizens of Hyderabad in (police) cases.”

The DCP added: “From the police, it is an appeal to youth and general public not to believe in rumours that are being circulated in media or social media, and to follow our suggestions. There is no permission for any sort of protests or rallies. Don’t fall prey to the fake news circulated on social media and be part of their conspiracy. Let’s protect the peace and harmony of Hyderabad city.”

IN A NUTSHELL

Police resorted to a lathi charge at Shalibanda on Wednesday afternoon to prevent the situation from getting out of hand

As many as 31 protesters from across the city were taken into preventive custody

Some shops and business establishments that remained shut till afternoon opened for business by the evening

Police have beefed up security in all sensitive areas

3 TOP PERSONALITIES EXTERNED EARLIER

Amit Shah was externed from Gujarat from 2012 to 2014 by the Supreme Court in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Paripoornanda Swamy was also externed in 2018 for six months by the Hyderabad police for his hate speech. In another instance, Kathi Mahesh, a film critic, was also banished by the city police for his alleged derogatory comments on Lord Rama.

