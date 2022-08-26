Telangana: Blast in chemical factory leaves one dead, six hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One person died on the spot while six others suffered burn injuries in a fire triggered by an explosion at the Hindys Labs at Pittampally in Chityal limits of Nalgonda district on Wednesday. This was the fourth blast in the chemical factory in the past two years, prompting locals to raise objections to its continuation in the neighbourhood due to safety reasons.

According to sources, a reactor exploded during the afternoon hours when the workers were present. While the cause of the explosion was still to be ascertained, it triggered a fire causing a thick plume of smoke to envelop the NH-65 abutting the factory. The smoke was visible a kilometre away, locals said. The Chityal police rushed to the spot along with firefighters.

Firefighters barricaded the area while three fire engines extinguished the flames. The police force stepped in to stop the angry locals who marched to the factory shouting slogans demanding its closure. The injured were moved to Kamineni Hospital in Narketpally.

