Home Cities Hyderabad

Visitors park vehicles outside Hyderabad RTA offices, forced to pay fines

According to sources, RTA offices in Malakpet, Rangareddy, Tolichowki, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, and Kondapur were running in private buildings which have no place for parking.

Published: 26th August 2022 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police fine, traffic violation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) which claims to be citizen friendly is failing in providing space for parking for those who go to its offices for availing various services. Every day, thousands of vehicle owners visit RTA offices for transactions including driving licenses, vehicle registration, fitness renewal, permit, and many more. But, several RTA offices in Hyderabad do not have enough parking space, and as a result of which those who go to the offices, are being forced to park their vehicles outside.

The reason why RTA offices face a shortage of parking spaces is that they operate from rented buildings. According to sources, RTA offices in Malakpet, Rangareddy, Tolichowki, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, and Kondapur were running in private buildings which have no place for parking.

In the RTA Hyderabad East Zone office (Malakpet) located in Moosarambagh, there is no proper space, and vehicle owners are parking outside. With this, traffic police are issuing challans to violators for roadside parking. The situation is similar in other RTA offices. There are a total of 11 RTA offices in the Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

In the Secunderabad RTO office, many autos which were parked outside for fitness renewal were imposed with penalties. The situation is worse at Tolichowki RTA, where fitness inspection is performed on the road as there is no space available on the office premises.

It is learnt that the District Collector has sanctioned land for the construction of an office for Hyderabad East Zone in the Amberpet MRO office. However, there is no progress in this regard due to the funds crunch. As of now, RTA offices in Uppal, Secunderabad and Khairatabad were operating in government buildings.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union General Secretary M Dayanand said that RTA higher authorities should inform police not to issue challans for vehicle owners who go to RTA offices until the proper parking is provided. “Why should applicants pay the traffic challans for availing themselves services at RTA? Isn’t it the responsibility of the government to provide parking space for vehicles?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad RTA parking parking fine RTO
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp