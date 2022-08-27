Divine offering: Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with  best-kept recipes from top chefs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bobbarlu Garelu

Ingredients: 5 gm bobbarlu (black-eyes beans) |10 gm green chillis|Salt to taste |10 gm pudina|10 gm coriander |15gm roasted garlic | 5ml oil

Method:

● Soak the bobbarlu for 3 hours and grind it, but not into a paste

● Add chopped green chilli chopped, salt, pudina and coriander to the ground mixture

● Now add garlic that is finely chopped to the oil and roast well

● Now add the garlic to the ground mixture and ensure the batter is thick and not runny

● Make round shapes of the batter and drop them into hot oil, fry until crispy and brown

● Serve hot with chutney of your choice

— by VH Suresh, corporate executive chef, Platform 65

Patoli

Ingredients:

Patoli: 6-7 turmeric leaves| 2 cups soaked rice

For stuffing: 1 tbsp ghee |1.5 cup grated coconut| 1 cup grated pyramid jaggery or any dark jaggery| 1 tsp cardamom powder| 1 tbsp charoli (optional)

Method:

● Soak the rice overnight. Remove the excess water and grind it into a smooth, thick paste.

● Rinse the turmeric leaves. Wipe the moisture with a cloth or paper napkin and place them aside. You could slice them into halves if they are big.

● For the stuffing, take a heavy bottom pan and add ghee to it. Now add freshly grated coconut and jaggery powder. Keep stirring the mixture for 3-4 min. Jaggery would melt, and the mixture would leave a nice aroma. Switch off the gas once all is mixed well. Ensure you don’t overcook the mixture else the jaggery might harden or get stiff which is not good for patoli.

● Lastly, add cardamom powder. Mix nicely. Switch off the gas, allow the mixture to cool down.

● Take some batter in your hand and apply them to the turmeric leaves all over. Repeat the same with the rest of the leaves.

● Place a scoop of coconut-jaggery stuffing over one side of the leaf. Now close or wrap them with the other side of the leaf. Ensure its seals properly.

● Place them on a steamer, alternatively, you could place them in a vessel containing water, place a stand and keep a metal tray or dish over the stand. Keep a few stuffed turmeric leaves. Don’t stack them altogether - just place a few apart from each other and steam a few at a time. You could also pressure cook them or steam them in an idli vessel.

● Repeat the same with the rest of the patolis. After 7-8 mins, they would be ready and the colour of the leaves would change.

● Allow to cool, unwrap the leave and enjoy your patoli warm or cold

— by Balvinder Lubana, executive chef, Marriott Hyderabad

Ukadiche Modak

Ingredients:

Dough: 1kg rice flour | 1-litre water | 50ml oil | 20gm salt

Filling: 1tsp ghee |250gmsfresh grated coconut | 50gm cashew | 50gm chopped pista| 100grams grated jaggery | 1 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

Stuffing:

● Firstly, in a large Kadai, heat 1 tsp ghee and sauté 2 cups of coconut.

● Sauté until the coconut turns aromatic.

● Now add jaggery and mix well. Keep cooking on medium flame until the jaggery melts. Continue to cook until the mixture thickens and still remains moist.

● Now add 1tsp cardamom powder and chopped nuts mix well. Stuffing is ready. Keep aside.

Modak dough preparation:

● Firstly, in a large Kadai, take water, salt and oil. Mix well and get the water to a boil.

● Further, add rice flour and mix gently. Mix until the rice flour absorbs all the water. Cover and rest for 5 minutes.

● Now transfer to a large bowl and start to knead the dough. Wet your hand to prevent it from burning.

● Knead for 5 minutes or until the dough turns soft. Modak dough is ready. Wet your hand and knead if the dough seems dry.

Modak shaping with hand:

● Firstly, take a ball-sized rice flour dough and flatten it.

● With the help of both thumbs start pressing the edges and create a dent in the centre.

● Slowly press from the edges till it forms a cup.

● Start creating pleats with your index finger and thumb.

● Now scoop a tbsp of prepared coconut-jaggery stuffing.

● Get the pleats together to form a bundle.

● Close the top by pinching and making it pointed.

Steaming modak:

● Place the modaks in a steamer, leaving gaps in between.

● Cover and steam the modaks for 10 minutes or till the shiny texture appears on them, and your modaks are ready

— By Chef Kailash Gundupalli, culinary director, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Bellam Paasham

Ingredients:

120gm whole wheat flour |120ml + 120ml water | 240gm jaggery | A pinch of salt | 5gm cardamom powder| Shredded and roasted dry coconut| 5gm poppy seeds

Method:

● In a bowl, add whole wheat flour (atta) and salt and mix. Slowly add enough water to make a firm dough. Set aside for a few minutes while you prepare the jaggery syrup.

● Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed vessel, add cashew nuts and allow to turn golden brown. Remove them and set them aside.

● In the same vessel, add water and bring it to a boil. Add grated jaggery and allow to melt. Reduce flame to medium, allow to simmer and thicken lightly.

● While the jaggery is simmering, prepare small balls of the flour dough and roll each ball into a thin long noodle. Place the rolled-out noodles on a lightly floured plate. Once all they are done, sprinkle some rice flour or whole wheat flour on them and lightly mix so that they don’t stick to each other.

● Once the jaggery syrup lightly thickens, add the prepared noodles and simmer on low till they cook. It could take 15-18 minutes approx. You will find that the jaggery syrup will thicken.

● Towards the end of the cooking process, sprinkle roasted poppy seeds, roasted nuts, coconut pieces and cardamom powder.

HYDERABAD: Bobbarlu Garelu Ingredients: 5 gm bobbarlu (black-eyes beans) |10 gm green chillis|Salt to taste |10 gm pudina|10 gm coriander |15gm roasted garlic | 5ml oilMethod: ● Soak the bobbarlu for 3 hours and grind it, but not into a paste ● Add chopped green chilli chopped, salt, pudina and coriander to the ground mixture ● Now add garlic that is finely chopped to the oil and roast well ● Now add the garlic to the ground mixture and ensure the batter is thick and not runny ● Make round shapes of the batter and drop them into hot oil, fry until crispy and brown ● Serve hot with chutney of your choice — by VH Suresh, corporate executive chef, Platform 65 Patoli Ingredients: Patoli: 6-7 turmeric leaves| 2 cups soaked rice For stuffing: 1 tbsp ghee |1.5 cup grated coconut| 1 cup grated pyramid jaggery or any dark jaggery| 1 tsp cardamom powder| 1 tbsp charoli (optional) Method: ● Soak the rice overnight. Remove the excess water and grind it into a smooth, thick paste. ● Rinse the turmeric leaves. Wipe the moisture with a cloth or paper napkin and place them aside. You could slice them into halves if they are big. ● For the stuffing, take a heavy bottom pan and add ghee to it. Now add freshly grated coconut and jaggery powder. Keep stirring the mixture for 3-4 min. Jaggery would melt, and the mixture would leave a nice aroma. Switch off the gas once all is mixed well. Ensure you don’t overcook the mixture else the jaggery might harden or get stiff which is not good for patoli. ● Lastly, add cardamom powder. Mix nicely. Switch off the gas, allow the mixture to cool down. ● Take some batter in your hand and apply them to the turmeric leaves all over. Repeat the same with the rest of the leaves. ● Place a scoop of coconut-jaggery stuffing over one side of the leaf. Now close or wrap them with the other side of the leaf. Ensure its seals properly. ● Place them on a steamer, alternatively, you could place them in a vessel containing water, place a stand and keep a metal tray or dish over the stand. Keep a few stuffed turmeric leaves. Don’t stack them altogether - just place a few apart from each other and steam a few at a time. You could also pressure cook them or steam them in an idli vessel. ● Repeat the same with the rest of the patolis. After 7-8 mins, they would be ready and the colour of the leaves would change. ● Allow to cool, unwrap the leave and enjoy your patoli warm or cold — by Balvinder Lubana, executive chef, Marriott Hyderabad Ukadiche Modak Ingredients: Dough: 1kg rice flour | 1-litre water | 50ml oil | 20gm salt Filling: 1tsp ghee |250gmsfresh grated coconut | 50gm cashew | 50gm chopped pista| 100grams grated jaggery | 1 tsp cardamom powderMethod: Stuffing: ● Firstly, in a large Kadai, heat 1 tsp ghee and sauté 2 cups of coconut. ● Sauté until the coconut turns aromatic. ● Now add jaggery and mix well. Keep cooking on medium flame until the jaggery melts. Continue to cook until the mixture thickens and still remains moist. ● Now add 1tsp cardamom powder and chopped nuts mix well. Stuffing is ready. Keep aside. Modak dough preparation: ● Firstly, in a large Kadai, take water, salt and oil. Mix well and get the water to a boil. ● Further, add rice flour and mix gently. Mix until the rice flour absorbs all the water. Cover and rest for 5 minutes. ● Now transfer to a large bowl and start to knead the dough. Wet your hand to prevent it from burning. ● Knead for 5 minutes or until the dough turns soft. Modak dough is ready. Wet your hand and knead if the dough seems dry.Modak shaping with hand: ● Firstly, take a ball-sized rice flour dough and flatten it. ● With the help of both thumbs start pressing the edges and create a dent in the centre. ● Slowly press from the edges till it forms a cup. ● Start creating pleats with your index finger and thumb. ● Now scoop a tbsp of prepared coconut-jaggery stuffing. ● Get the pleats together to form a bundle. ● Close the top by pinching and making it pointed.Steaming modak: ● Place the modaks in a steamer, leaving gaps in between. ● Cover and steam the modaks for 10 minutes or till the shiny texture appears on them, and your modaks are ready — By Chef Kailash Gundupalli, culinary director, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Bellam Paasham Ingredients: 120gm whole wheat flour |120ml + 120ml water | 240gm jaggery | A pinch of salt | 5gm cardamom powder| Shredded and roasted dry coconut| 5gm poppy seeds Method: ● In a bowl, add whole wheat flour (atta) and salt and mix. Slowly add enough water to make a firm dough. Set aside for a few minutes while you prepare the jaggery syrup. ● Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed vessel, add cashew nuts and allow to turn golden brown. Remove them and set them aside. ● In the same vessel, add water and bring it to a boil. Add grated jaggery and allow to melt. Reduce flame to medium, allow to simmer and thicken lightly. ● While the jaggery is simmering, prepare small balls of the flour dough and roll each ball into a thin long noodle. Place the rolled-out noodles on a lightly floured plate. Once all they are done, sprinkle some rice flour or whole wheat flour on them and lightly mix so that they don’t stick to each other. ● Once the jaggery syrup lightly thickens, add the prepared noodles and simmer on low till they cook. It could take 15-18 minutes approx. You will find that the jaggery syrup will thicken. ● Towards the end of the cooking process, sprinkle roasted poppy seeds, roasted nuts, coconut pieces and cardamom powder.