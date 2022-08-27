Miss Universe beauty pageant to allow participation of mothers and married woman

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In some great news for beauty pageant aspirants and enthusiasts, the Miss Universe beauty pageant announced that it is expanding eligibility for its competition by allowing mothers and married women to enter. The news has left several women excited - some of the former beauty queens from the city speak to CE, hailing the historic decision that was long due.

For the uninitiated, the Miss Universe pageant’s regulations have always required that winners be single and maintain their status as such throughout their reign as the title winner. Reportedly, mothers have historically been excluded as well and victors are typically required to avoid getting pregnant while serving as Miss Universe! So this announcement is a big win for women across the world.

Samaira Wallani, Glammonn Mrs India Winner (Plus Size) 2021 - 2022, is elated at the announcement and says that the decision helps celebrate the whole idea of beauty in its real form. “When an organisation widens its criteria of entry, it speaks volumes about its ethics. This will be a huge boost to all the women around the world to come out there and show the best version of themselves without being judged by things like age, marital status, motherhood, etc. We will leave an incredible message to the future generations that you are beautiful and enough,” she says excitedly.

Shilpa Reddy, entrepreneur and former Mrs India International, calls it ‘brilliant news’ and goes on to say that this is exactly how it should have been since the start. Sharing her unique take on why it’s a great decision, she says, “It’s the only fair way. Several women, as they grow up, have a certain level of maturity. You evolve into powerhouses with great stories to share and only after living a certain number of years will you be able to inspire and share your knowledge with the rest of the world. Disqualifying mature women would mean missing out on some great icons and models the younger women can look up to.”

“I honestly love that this is happening. Just like society changed and women are now occupying leadership positions where in the past only men could, it was about time pageants changed and opened up to women with families. This decision even acts as a confidence booster for all the women who have somewhere lost the confidence to become a beauty queen in any way. Plus, it gives them a chance to focus on the idea of self-love and self-grooming. Other pageants should follow suit, because being married or single or a divorcee doesn’t take away the qualities a woman has in her, and she should be able to showcase her talent in every way,” shares Anika Khara, life coach.

While it all sounds great and rosy, the decision does raise a few questions. K Abhimanika Yadav, Mrs Universe Intelligence 2017, expresses her concern saying, “While this is a great win, I did not find much information about how the selection is going to be. There’s going to be only one woman representing each country. Let’s hope they will provide some sort of clarity on this soon.”

That said, asked if she’d compete for the Miss Universe crown, the beauty queen says it won’t make any sense to do so now and would rather groom younger women to clinch the title.

