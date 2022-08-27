Home Cities Hyderabad

Peddler nabbed with 13 gm cocaine for second time in Cyberabad

Cyberabad sleuths on Friday arrested an Arabic tutor, for the second time, for selling cocaine after procuring it from his regular supplier.

Cocaine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad sleuths on Friday arrested an Arabic tutor, for the second time, for selling cocaine after procuring it from his regular supplier. The accused, identified as Ashraf Baig, was earlier arrested in December 2021 and released in June. 

However, Cyberabad police yet again failed to nab Zude, the main supplier who is believed to hail from Goa. According to police, 37-year-old Baig was nabbed with 13 grams of cocaine at NH-65 near ICRISAT. Police took him into custody and identified that he was procuring the drug from Goa. Police learnt that Baig had got back in touch with Zude after his release. Police are now trying to ascertain how the cocaine reached Hyderabad. 

